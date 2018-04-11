Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 10:35 am

John Legend Grilled Over Who Bit Beyonce - Watch Now!

John Legend Grilled Over Who Bit Beyonce - Watch Now!

John Legend makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

The 39-year-old entertainer sang his brand new song “A Good Night,” played a game of trivia with questions about his wife Chrissy Teigen, and was grilled about who bit Beyonce. (If you don’t know the whole story, you can check it out here.)

“We know who it was and we’re not talking about it,” John said when Ellen asked. Then, Ellen asked if their daughter Luna knew who bit Beyonce, and he said “She does not.”

Ellen also asked if the person is a famous actress and he responded, “It is a famous person.”

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
