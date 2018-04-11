Top Stories
Jon Hamm Interrupts Jimmy Fallon's Monologue As High School English Teacher - Watch Here!

Jon Hamm Interrupts Jimmy Fallon's Monologue As High School English Teacher - Watch Here!

Jon Hamm ended up interrupting Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show monologue during last night’s (April 10) episode as he kicked off his appearance by taking part in a hilarious skit.

The 47-year-old actor took the role of Jimmy‘s high school English teacher, with him rocking a plaid blazer and curly wig to take on the role.

“I’m sorry to interrupt, I just wanted to rap about some stuff out loud with you man,” Jon expressed during the sketch.

Jon also hit the couch to promote his new film Beirut and talk about golfing with Ray Romano, as well as discussing what life was like as an eighth-grade acting and improv teacher – Watch more after the cut!


Photos: NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Jon Hamm

