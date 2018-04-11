Josh Duhamel Looks Handsome Stepping Out for Lunch!

Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 3:03 am

Josh Duhamel flashes a smirk as he arrives at the Brentwood Country Mart on Tuesday afternoon (April 10) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 45-year-old Love, Simon actor kept things cool in a T-shirt paying homage to Prince‘s hit song “Purple Rain” and gray jeans as he arrived at the restaurant for a lunch meeting.

Earlier last month, Josh shared the cutest video ever of 4-year-old son Axl‘s first day of tee-ball!

Josh‘s new show Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. airs on Tuesday nights on USA Network at 10/9c.
