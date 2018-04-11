Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:30 pm
Kaia Gerber Covers 'i-D' Magazine's Super Youth Issue
Kaia Gerber takes the cover of i-D magazine‘s Summer 2018 “Super Youth” issue!
The 16-year-old rising model is the first of many covers released for the special edition, which is “dedicated to all the kids who are making the future happen. The kids creating a new world. The kids who don’t want to wait.”
Kaia was photographed by Mario Sorrenti for the fashion rebels issue.
“i-D SUMMER 2018 by @mario_sorrenti. thank you so much to @alastairmckimm and everyone who made this cover possible. this one’s for the kids. ❤️ @i_d,” Kaia captioned the cover on her Instagram.
See more from her fashion spread below!
