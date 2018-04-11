Top Stories
Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Carrie Underwood Shares Update on Her Face Injury After Needing Over 40 Stitches

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 10:15 am

Katherine Langford Explains How Filming '13 Reasons Why' Took an Emotional Toll on Her Body

Katherine Langford Explains How Filming '13 Reasons Why' Took an Emotional Toll on Her Body

Katherine Langford has been named one of Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces for the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Sophie Turner, and Riley Keough were also honored.

Here’s what the 13 Reasons Why star had to share with the mag…

On the toll of filming 13 Reason Why took on her: “It takes a toll emotionally and physically… Even if you’re not going through these things, you have to evoke it. It’s hard for your body to discern.”

On how Selena Gomez encouraged her to connect with fans of 13 Reason Why via social media: “I want to be able to talk to them in a way that is helpful. But I need to give myself the time to be who I need to be.”

For more from Katherine, visit MarieClaire.com.

FYI: Katherine is wearing Valentino.
Just Jared on Facebook
katherine langford marie claire 01
katherine langford marie claire 02

Credit: Erik Madigan Heck
Posted to: Katherine Langford, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr