Katherine Langford Explains How Filming '13 Reasons Why' Took an Emotional Toll on Her Body

Katherine Langford has been named one of Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces for the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Sophie Turner, and Riley Keough were also honored.

Here’s what the 13 Reasons Why star had to share with the mag…

On the toll of filming 13 Reason Why took on her: “It takes a toll emotionally and physically… Even if you’re not going through these things, you have to evoke it. It’s hard for your body to discern.”

On how Selena Gomez encouraged her to connect with fans of 13 Reason Why via social media: “I want to be able to talk to them in a way that is helpful. But I need to give myself the time to be who I need to be.”

FYI: Katherine is wearing Valentino.