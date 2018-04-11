Top Stories
Katie Holmes Channels FBI Agent While Filming New Fox Series

Katie Holmes Channels FBI Agent While Filming New Fox Series

Katie Holmes is getting into character on the set of her upcoming Fox series!

The 39-year-old The Kennedys actress was spotted filming a press conference scene on the steps of a building on Wednesday (April 11) in Chicago.

The day before, she shot a scene in her FBI agent uniform as she ran onto a basketball court to lay on top of and protect a senator from gunfire.

The drama, tentatively titled Mrs. Otis Regrets, is about FBI Special Agent Hazel Otis (Katie), who is investigating a domestic terrorism threat when a personal indiscretion – an affair with a prominent general – shatters her life and threatens her career at the FBI. Now labeled “the mistress,” Otis begins to rebuild her personal life and professional reputation.

“Thank you @sprinklescupcakes for the delicious #cupcakes to celebrate the last day of this project. #blessed,” Katie captioned the Instagram photo below on Wednesday.

