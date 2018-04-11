Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Go Skydiving After Her Sofia Richie Shade
It looks like there’s no bad blood between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick!
The 22-year-old model and the 34-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s children went skydiving together in a set of photos Kendall shared on Instagram on Tuesday (April 10).
“Did it!” she simply captioned them.
The first pic features Scott in a blue jumpsuit and Kendall in a lighter one as they strike a fierce pose.
The second shows Kendall sitting on the ground giving a thumbs-up as they pose beside their parachutes.
Kendall has thrown shade at Scott‘s relationship with Sofia Richie on several different occasions – once in the form of an Instagram comment and another as a caption on one of her own Instagram photos.
Also pictured inside: Kendall leaving the studio in style and hopping in her black Ferrari on Tuesday in Calabasas, Calif.