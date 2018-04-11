Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Go Skydiving After Her Sofia Richie Shade

Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Go Skydiving After Her Sofia Richie Shade

It looks like there’s no bad blood between Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick!

The 22-year-old model and the 34-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s children went skydiving together in a set of photos Kendall shared on Instagram on Tuesday (April 10).

“Did it!” she simply captioned them.

The first pic features Scott in a blue jumpsuit and Kendall in a lighter one as they strike a fierce pose.

The second shows Kendall sitting on the ground giving a thumbs-up as they pose beside their parachutes.

Kendall has thrown shade at Scott‘s relationship with Sofia Richie on several different occasions – once in the form of an Instagram comment and another as a caption on one of her own Instagram photos.

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Also pictured inside: Kendall leaving the studio in style and hopping in her black Ferrari on Tuesday in Calabasas, Calif.
