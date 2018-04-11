Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 12:59 am

Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Single Life with Snooki & Deena Cortese!

Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Single Life with Snooki & Deena Cortese!

Kendra Wilkinson is all smiles as she leaves lunch at Gracias Madre on Tuesday afternoon (April 10) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 32-year-old former Playboy bunny enjoyed one of her first single outings with fellow reality TV stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese!

Late last week, Kendra announced that she has decided to file for divorce from husband of nine years Hank Baskett.

While they were at lunch, Snooki to Instagram to share a Boomerang of the ladies clinking wine glasses.

10+ pictures inside of the ladies at lunch…
