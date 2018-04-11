Khloe Kardashian Starts Early Contractions as Family Heads to Cleveland (Report)

Khloe Kardashian is having early contractions.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star – whose due date is late April – began having them on Wednesday (April 11) in Cleveland, TMZ reports.

Her family is now jetting out to be by her side amid rumors of her boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating on her.

Kris Jenner reportedly flew out Wednesday morning and Kim, along with other family members and friends, are scheduled to fly out Thursday and Friday.

The outlet also reports that Khloe‘s family is very upset over the revelations about Tristan, which they just found out about on Tuesday.

Tristan has a game tonight in Cleveland for the Cavaliers’ last home game of the regular season.