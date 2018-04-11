Khloe Kardashian's BFF Khadijah Haqq Lends Support Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Khloe Kardashian‘s friends are coming to her defense amidst allegations that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her.
One of the 33-year-old TV personality’s longtime BFFs Khadijah Haqq-McCray took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 10) to not so subtly shade the 27-year-old NBA player after he was allegedly caught cheating on his girlfriend multiple times.
“The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother – John Wooden,” Khadijah posted on her account along with a fist pump emoji.
Khloe is nine months pregnant and could give birth any day. Neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken about the allegations.