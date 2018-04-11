Top Stories
Lucy Hale & Reba McEntire Eat Corn Dogs on 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

Lucy Hale & Reba McEntire Eat Corn Dogs on 'Late Late Show with James Corden'

Lucy Hale, Reba McEntire and Glenn Howerton squeeze into a photo with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (April 10).

The stars all held up corn dogs to take their own version of Reba’s now famous corn dog selfies.

It was also James‘ first time trying one of the treats. “It’s sensational. Oh my God. I feel like I’m giving my mouth a cuddle,” he said of the experience.

Also during the episode, Lucy and Glenn talked about learning to get rid of their accents, and Lucy revealed that she loves to watch pimple popping videos before bed every night.


Reba McEntire Introduces James to Corn Dogs

Lucy Hale & Glenn Howerton Know How to Lose an Accent

Lucy Hale Is Very Into Pimple Popping
Photos: CBS
