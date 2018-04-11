Malin Akerman Celebrates Her 'Michigan Avenue' Magazine Cover!

Malin Akerman is celebrating her cover!

The 39-year-old Billions star was in attendance at the celebration for her Michigan Avenue magazine cover at Innovative Dining Group’s Katana on Tuesday (April 10) in Chicago.

The event featured a VIP crowd to celebrate Malin‘s appearance on the cover of Michigan Avenue‘s March/April 2018 issue, as well as her new movie, Rampage.

More than 500 partygoers enjoyed sushi and robata skewers prepared by Katana’s chef Rob Juan, while sipping on Maker’s Mark Manhattans, prepared with Antica Formula sweet vermouth, and Toki Highballs. Eli’s Cheesecake also created a custom cheesecake for the celebratory event.

DJ duo Dope Katz played tunes for the crowd as well during the event.