Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 8:30 am

Mariah Carey is revealing for the first time that she has been battling bipolar disorder.

“Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” Mariah told People. “It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment, I put positive people around me and I got back to doing what I love — writing songs and making music.”

“For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder,” Mariah said. “But it wasn’t normal insomnia and I wasn’t lying awake counting sheep. I was working and working and working … I was irritable and in constant fear of letting people down. It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania. Eventually I would just hit a wall. I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad — even guilty that I wasn’t doing what I needed to be doing for my career.”

Mariah added that she was first diagnosed in 2011 but “I didn’t want to believe it.” She added that she finally got treatment after “the hardest couple of years I’ve been through.”

“I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,” she added.
Photos: Getty
