Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 9:26 pm

'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese Checks Out the Broadway Musical!

'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese Checks Out the Broadway Musical!

Daniel Franzese – aka Damian in Mean Girls – signed “I totally went here!” on one of the bathroom stall props while visiting the cast of the new Broadway musical of the same name!

The 39-year-old actor was joined by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo as they stopped by the August Wilson Theatre on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

Daniel brought along his fiance Joseph Bradley Phillips.

They snapped a pic with cast members Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), Kate Rockwell (Karen), Ashley Park (Gretchen), Kerry Butler (Ms. Norbury), Grey Henson (Damian), Kyle Selig, Cheech Manohar, and more.

The show is getting rave reviews – watch a sneak peek here!

10+ pictures inside of Daniel Franzese and Gaten Matarazzo at the show…

Just Jared on Facebook
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 01
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 02
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 03
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 04
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 05
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 06
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 07
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 08
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 09
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 10
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 11
daniel franzese and gaten matarazzo check out mean girls on broadway 12

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Ashley Park, Barrett Wilbert Weed, Broadway, Cheech Manohar, Daniel Franzese, Erika Henningsen, Gaten Matarazzo, Grey Henson, Joseph Bradley Phillips, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kyle Selig, mean girls, Taylor Louderman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr