'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese Checks Out the Broadway Musical!

Daniel Franzese – aka Damian in Mean Girls – signed “I totally went here!” on one of the bathroom stall props while visiting the cast of the new Broadway musical of the same name!

The 39-year-old actor was joined by Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo as they stopped by the August Wilson Theatre on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

Daniel brought along his fiance Joseph Bradley Phillips.

They snapped a pic with cast members Erika Henningsen (Cady), Taylor Louderman (Regina), Barrett Wilbert Reed (Janice), Kate Rockwell (Karen), Ashley Park (Gretchen), Kerry Butler (Ms. Norbury), Grey Henson (Damian), Kyle Selig, Cheech Manohar, and more.

The show is getting rave reviews – watch a sneak peek here!

