Meet 'Frozen' on Broadway's Olaf, Greg Hildreth, with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

The new Broadway musical Frozen is now open and we caught up with Olaf actor Greg Hildreth to learn more about him!

The actor uses an inventive puppet attached to his costume to achieve the Olaf look and you’ll totally forget that a person is standing there when you’re watching the show.

Greg has previously been seen on Broadway in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.

Here are 10 Fun Facts about him:

1. I have 2 cats named Pigeon and Basil.

2. Popcorn is my favorite snack.

3. I have an unhealthy obsession with plants (I have over 20 plants in my dressing room and countless plants at home.)

4. I grew up in Boston and have three sisters.

5. I drink too much coffee.

6. I have to check to see if the oven is on every time I leave the house. It never is.

7. I’m a really good whistler.

8. I’m a big fan of an aimless stroll to clear my head.

9. I’m a gigantic puppet nerd and have a collection of puppets from all around the world.

10. I like to make terrariums as gifts.

Go see Greg as Olaf now in Frozen on Broadway!