Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:44 pm

Michael C. Hall On Possibility of Revisiting 'Dexter': 'Never Say Never'

Michael C. Hall On Possibility of Revisiting 'Dexter': 'Never Say Never'

Michael C. Hall has opened up about the possibility of revising his beloved role in Dexter!

“Maybe,” the 47-year-old actor recently expressed (via Variety) while promoting his upcoming eight-part drama Safe. “It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter. I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.”

“I realize Dexter will be in the first paragraph of my obituary if one is written, maybe the first sentence, but that’s fine,” Michael added. “Having a chance to play someone who is more or less a normal person and around and to whom crazy things are happening, as opposed to a person within whom crazy things are happening is a nice change of pace.”

Pictured: Michael joining his Safe co-stars Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Danny Brocklehurst, Amanda Abbington, Harlan Coben and Hannah Arterton at their photo call during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival on Wednesday (April 11) in Cannes, France.
Just Jared on Facebook
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 01
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 02
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 03
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 04
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 05
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 06
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 07
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 08
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 09
michael c hall on possibility of revisiting dexter never say never 10

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amanda Abbington, Audrey Fleurot, Danny Brocklehurst, Hannah Arterton, Harlan Coben, Marc Warren, Michael C. Hall

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Mark Zuckerberg gets grilled by Congress over Facebook user data breach - TMZ
  • Lennon Stella is saying goodbye to Nashville - Just Jared Jr
  • The Internet is ripping Tristan Thompson apart for cheating on Khloe Kardashian - TooFab
  • Matthew McConaughey's new movie will be released just in time for awards season - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes reveals which island he really wants to check out - Just Jared Jr