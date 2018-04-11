Michael C. Hall On Possibility of Revisiting 'Dexter': 'Never Say Never'

Michael C. Hall has opened up about the possibility of revising his beloved role in Dexter!

“Maybe,” the 47-year-old actor recently expressed (via Variety) while promoting his upcoming eight-part drama Safe. “It’s a possibility given how the show ended that we could revisit Dexter. I have just yet to, for my part, imagine or hear someone else’s idea that makes it feel worth doing. But never say never.”

“I realize Dexter will be in the first paragraph of my obituary if one is written, maybe the first sentence, but that’s fine,” Michael added. “Having a chance to play someone who is more or less a normal person and around and to whom crazy things are happening, as opposed to a person within whom crazy things are happening is a nice change of pace.”

Pictured: Michael joining his Safe co-stars Marc Warren, Audrey Fleurot, Danny Brocklehurst, Amanda Abbington, Harlan Coben and Hannah Arterton at their photo call during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival on Wednesday (April 11) in Cannes, France.