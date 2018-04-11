Normani & Khalid Bring 'Love Lies' To 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Normani and Khalid hit the stage to perform “Love Lies” on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (April 10) in New York City.

The pair recreated the music video for the song, which is available on the Love, Simon soundtrack.

“I literally wanna do it a million more times. Amazing seeing you again,” Normani tweeted after the show.

In case you missed the big news, Normani has signed a solo record deal. The singer has signed with Keep Cool Records, a new label with RCA, in which she is the first artist signed.

Normani recently opened up about how scary it was to announce the Fifth Harmony break.