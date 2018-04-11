Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Wed, 11 April 2018 at 8:37 pm

'Ocean's 8' - Meet the Characters!

Oceans 8 is on the way!

The upcoming movie, which hits theaters on June 8, centers around Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) as she gathers a crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City’s yearly Met Gala.

And as of Wednesday (April 11), we’re getting a closer look at all the members of the heist crew, played by Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

The movie is a female-led spin-off of Steven Soderbergh‘s 2001 remake of the original movie.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Ocean’s 8 characters…
