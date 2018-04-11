Top Stories
Mariah Carey Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnonsis

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House for Medical Emergency

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless While Cuddling His Dog on the Beach

Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless While Cuddling His Dog on the Beach

Orlando Bloom shared some sweet cuddles with his dog Mighty while shirtless at the beach today!

The 41-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted soaking up the sun on Wednesday (April 11) in Malibu, Calif.

Orlando donned a pair of red swimming trunks as he took a quick dip in the ocean.

He recently returned from a trip to Japan, where he and seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry stepped out for a real-life Mario Kart date!
