Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless While Cuddling His Dog on the Beach

Orlando Bloom shared some sweet cuddles with his dog Mighty while shirtless at the beach today!

The 41-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted soaking up the sun on Wednesday (April 11) in Malibu, Calif.

Orlando donned a pair of red swimming trunks as he took a quick dip in the ocean.

He recently returned from a trip to Japan, where he and seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry stepped out for a real-life Mario Kart date!