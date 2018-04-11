Wed, 11 April 2018 at 1:08 pm
Orlando Bloom Goes Shirtless While Cuddling His Dog on the Beach
Orlando Bloom shared some sweet cuddles with his dog Mighty while shirtless at the beach today!
The 41-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted soaking up the sun on Wednesday (April 11) in Malibu, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Orlando Bloom
Orlando donned a pair of red swimming trunks as he took a quick dip in the ocean.
He recently returned from a trip to Japan, where he and seemingly on-again girlfriend Katy Perry stepped out for a real-life Mario Kart date!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Celebrity Pets, Orlando Bloom, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet