Penelope Cruz Looks Chic in Versace at Film Event in Madrid

Penelope Cruz cut a chic figure while stepping out for a film event in Spain!

The 43-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actress attended the ceremony of delivery of the ‘Adoptive Son’ Title by the city of Madrid on Wednesday (April 11) in her hometown.

She was joined by director Pedro Almodovar, whom she has worked with on multiple films.

Penelope, who played Donatella Versace in American Crime Story, rocked a black suit with a colorful embellished Versace top, along with silver details on her belt and purse.

Last month, Penelope also stunned at the premiere of her and her husband Javier Bardem‘s film Loving Pablo.
