Wed, 11 April 2018 at 5:35 pm

Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Strips Down & Shows Off Her Baby Bump in the Buff!

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her beautiful bump!

The 29-year-old pregnant Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a stunning photo on her Instagram on Tuesday (April 11).

“Body blossoming the path between spiritual and the physical … aren’t women amazing?! #6months,” she captioned the post.

If you didn’t know, Candice is expecting her second son with longtime partner Hermann Nicoli. She revealed the news at the end of 2017.

“One could only hope they look THIS amazing when pregnant,” Hailey Baldwin commented on the post, which has already racked up over a million likes.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Candice Swanepoel, Pregnant Celebrities

