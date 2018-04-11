Pregnant Kirsten Dunst Covers Up Baby Bump in Black Dress

Kirsten Dunst‘s baby bump is getting so big!

The 35-year-old pregnant Fargo actress was spotted stepping out for lunch with a friend on Tuesday (April 10) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

She wore a black dress, flip flops, a brown purse strapped across her body, and sunglasses.

She also stopped by Toluca Lake Tennis and Fitness Club.

Kirsten and her fiance Jesse Plemons are expecting their first child together. If you missed it, be sure to check out how Kirsten confirmed her pregnancy after weeks of speculation!

