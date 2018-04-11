Riley Keough Reveals Why She'll Choose a Specific Role

Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 11:00 am

Riley Keough has been chosen as one of Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces for the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Sophie Turner, and Katherine Langford were also honored.

On choosing her acting roles: “I really have to love it. I don’t care if I do one or two movies a year and not 10.”

On what the characters she plays have in common: “They’re all kind of, like, tough bad bitches. Maybe people just see me that way?”

For more from Riley, visit MarieClaire.com.

FYI: Riley is wearing Louis Vuitton.
riley keough marie claire 01
riley keough marie claire 02

Credit: Erik Madigan Heck
