Riley Keough Reveals Why She'll Choose a Specific Role

Riley Keough has been chosen as one of Marie Claire’s 2018 Fresh Faces for the May 2018 issue, on newsstands April 19!

Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Sophie Turner, and Katherine Langford were also honored.

On choosing her acting roles: “I really have to love it. I don’t care if I do one or two movies a year and not 10.”

On what the characters she plays have in common: “They’re all kind of, like, tough bad bitches. Maybe people just see me that way?”

FYI: Riley is wearing Louis Vuitton.