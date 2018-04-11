Robber Throws Cash Over Taylor Swift's Fence, Wanted to Propose

A man was arrested after traveling to Taylor Swift‘s home in Rhode Island last week.

The man, who has been identified as Bruce Rowley, robbed a bank in Connecticut before he drove to the singer’s home, where he then threw approximately $1,600 over her fence, and drove back, THR reports.

Police pursued the suspect from the home back to Connecticut where he was then arrested and charged for robbery.

Bruce was reportedly trying to impress Taylor and told police he wanted to propose to her.

The event happened on April 4th, but it doesn’t look like Taylor was home at the time, as she has been rehearsing for her Reputation World Tour.