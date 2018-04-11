'Roseanne' Star Emma Kenney Enters Rehab for Personal 'Battles'

Emma Kenney is putting her health first.

The 18-year-old actress who currently stars in the Roseanne reboot as Harris Conner-Healy shared in a statement with In Touch that she’s “going to be seeking treatment for my battles.”

“I’m going to work through it,” Emma said. “I’m going to get help and make better choices.”

Emma didn’t go into what kind of treatment she would be seeking, but did reveal she “was running with a really fast crowd.”

“I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21,” Emma continued. “It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it.”

Emma went on to say that she’s speaking out because she wants to help others who are struggling.

“I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak,” Emma finished her statement. “I know I’m making the right choice by going to treatment, and I’m going to come out the other side the right Emma, the true Emma that I’ve always been.”