Selena Gomez & Andy Samberg Join Co-Stars at 'Hotel Transylvania 3' Photo Call

Selena Gomez joins Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, and Keegan-Michael Key at the photo call for their new film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Wednesday (April 11) in Culver City, Calif.

The stars all met up and took pictures with each of their characters from the animated film.

The third installment in the animated film series follows the monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It hits theaters July 13th!

Also pictured: Selena meeting up with her step-dad Brian Teefey the day before.