Sophie Turner on Being Engaged to Joe Jonas: 'I'm Still Like, Holy S-t, I'm Engaged!'

On becoming engaged to Joe Jones and the drive she has for her career: “…I’m still like: Holy h*t! I’m engaged. There’s this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I’ve always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career.”

On how the Post-Weinstein era and #TimesUp Movement have comforted her: “I’m so much more comfortable going into work knowing that there’s a group of people who will believe me if something does happen.”

