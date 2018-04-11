Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 2:01 pm

Trevor Donovan Channels High School Football Coach in First On-Set Photo From 'The Baxters' (Exclusive)

Trevor Donovan Channels High School Football Coach in First On-Set Photo From 'The Baxters' (Exclusive)

Trevor Donovan dons his high school football coach uniform in our exclusive first-look photo from his upcoming series The Baxters!

The 37-year-old 90210 actor snapped the pic while on set this week in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Trevor Donovan

The Baxters, based on the “Baxter Family” book series by New York Times bestselling author Karen Kingsbury, tells the story of how John and Elizabeth Baxter, and their six adult children, come together over love, loss, laughter, and life in an epic drama that proves the strength of faith and family.

Donovan will play Ryan Taylor, Kari’s ex. Ryan was Kari’s first love and a former NFL player until side-lined by an injury. He’s a handsome heartthrob with a gentle, playful nature, who currently coaches their high school’s football team and is somewhat of a local celebrity.

“Honored to be part of this popular series, enjoyed by millions worldwide,” Trevor said.

The Baxters is set to premiere later this year on the LightWorkers Media platform.

See the photo below…
trevor donovan dons high school football coach uniform in first on set photo from the baxters 01

Photos: Michael Yanni
