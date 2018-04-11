Top Stories
Wed, 11 April 2018 at 8:50 am

Tristan Thompson 'Consistently' Cheats on Khloe Kardashian, Source Alleges

Khloe Kardashian‘s boyfriend Tristan Thompson was allegedly caught cheating on his girlfriend multiple times, and now, a source has come forward making some claims.

“Tristan has been consistently cheating on Khloe,” a source claimed in a statement to People. “He’s a serial cheater. And there will be more women to come out of the woodwork.”

“First Lamar cheated on her and now Tristan,” the insider added. “She’s been through so much.”

The Kardashian family is devastated for Khloe. “They are heartbroken for Khloe. They didn’t realize how deceptive Tristan could really be.”

Khloe is nine months pregnant and could give birth any day. Neither Khloe nor Tristan have spoken about the allegations.
Photos: Getty
