Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

One of the women whom Tristan Thompson was seen kissing back in October in Washington, D.C., says she had no idea that he and Khloe Kardashian were serious.

The woman, Marie, also claims she didn’t know that the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pregnant with their child, TMZ reports.

Marie was under the impression that Tristan and Khloe‘s relationship was casual. After learning that Tristan and Khloe had been together for nearly a year, she reportedly ended their fling.

The outlet added that Marie is a mother herself and did not want to be a homewrecker.

Meanwhile, amid the multiple cheating allegations, Khloe has reportedly started having contractions.