Vanessa Hudgens Sings 'It Won't Be Long Now' From 'In The Heights' - Watch!

Vanessa Hudgens shows off her Broadway skills in the Kennedy Center run of In The Heights.

In a new video, the 29-year-old actress belts out the song “It Won’t Be Long Now” from the Lin-Manuel Miranda penned musical. She can also be seen joining the company for “96,000″ and “Finale”.

Also appearing in the show were Hamilton‘s Anthony Ramos as Usnavi and On Your Feet‘s Ana Villafane as Nina.

In The Heights ran from March 21-25 at the Kennedy Center, ten years after the musical hit the stage on Broadway.

Watch Vanessa in the video below, starting at the 1:12 mark!