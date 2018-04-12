Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 8:13 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio & Sophia Bush Get Ready For Coachella Weekend!

Alessandra Ambrosio & Sophia Bush Get Ready For Coachella Weekend!

Alessandra Ambrosio is getting glam before heading to the desert for Coachella weekend!

The 37-year-old model stopped by Walker Drawas‘ annual festival style suite on Wednesday (April 11) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Alessandra was joined at the event by Sophia Bush, Jamie Chung, Christina Milian and Georgie Flores.

At the style suite, celebs were able to create a “desert survival kit” with goodies from Fresh, Scünci, CircCell and Super Goop and preview some designer’s upcoming collections.

We can’t wait to see what these stylish ladies wear to Coachella!
Photos: Santiago Bisso
