Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl'

Alexander Skarsgard has started work on his miniseries, The Little Drummer Girl!

The 41-year-old actor was seen filming alongside co-star Florence Pugh on Thursday (April 12) at the Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece.

Alexander will play the role of Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, in the series, while Florence will play an actress. The show will air in six parts.

Alexander‘s other mini series, Big Little Lies, was filming this week, and there’s rumors he could return to the show as well!

Check out photos of Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh on set…