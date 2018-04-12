Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman &amp; Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 9:57 am

Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl'

Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl'

Alexander Skarsgard has started work on his miniseries, The Little Drummer Girl!

The 41-year-old actor was seen filming alongside co-star Florence Pugh on Thursday (April 12) at the Temple of Poseidon in Sounion, Greece.

Alexander will play the role of Becker, an Israeli intelligence officer, in the series, while Florence will play an actress. The show will air in six parts.

Alexander‘s other mini series, Big Little Lies, was filming this week, and there’s rumors he could return to the show as well!

Check out photos of Alexander Skarsgard and Florence Pugh on set…
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 01
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 02
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 03
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 04
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 05
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 06
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 07
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 08
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 09
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 10
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 11
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 12
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 13
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 14
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 15
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 16
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 17
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 18
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 19
alexander skarsgard little drummer girl 20

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Florence Pugh

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr