Andy Cohen Keeps Getting Kicked Off the Dating Apps - Watch!

Andy Cohen can’t find love on the apps!

The Watch What Happens Live host made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (April 12).

During his appearance, Andy reveals that he’s often assumed to be impersonating himself on the dating apps, which is making it hard to find a connection.

He also said he would swipe right for the show’s guest DJ, Pauly D!

Andy also spoke about the upcoming season of Love Connection, sharing one couple from the premiere episode that is still together.

Later on, Ellen put Andy‘s pop culture knowledge to the test by putting him in the hot seat with a round of “Hot Hands.”

Watch below!



