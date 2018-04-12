Anna Faris Reveals 'Boy Crazy' Past with Childhood Diary on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!
Anna Faris stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (April 11) and unleashed some of her most embarrassing entries from her childhood diary!
Host Jimmy read a few excerpts from the 41-year-old Mom star’s childhood diary and introduced the world to her school-day crushes. “This is so mortifying,” Anna said after handing over the diary. “Please don’t let my parents know. I’m so boy crazy.”
First, there was a Ryan G. “He likes me. I know Ryan likes me,” Jimmy read. “He always puts his arm around me and calls me ‘honey’—even if he’s going with Beth.”
There was also a Ryan Lewis. “Ryan Lewis, our paperboy, likes me, too,” Jimmy continued, “and on weekends I flirt with him—got to run.”
That same day, Anna was spotted filming a skit with James Corden, Allison Janney and Kunal Nayyar for James‘ The Late Late Show in Los Angeles.
Jimmy Kimmel Reads Anna Faris’ Childhood Diary