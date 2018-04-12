Anna Faris Reveals 'Boy Crazy' Past with Childhood Diary on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'!

Top Stories
Thu, 12 April 2018 at 3:13 pm

Anna Faris stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (April 11) and unleashed some of her most embarrassing entries from her childhood diary!

Host Jimmy read a few excerpts from the 41-year-old Mom star’s childhood diary and introduced the world to her school-day crushes. “This is so mortifying,” Anna said after handing over the diary. “Please don’t let my parents know. I’m so boy crazy.”

First, there was a Ryan G. “He likes me. I know Ryan likes me,” Jimmy read. “He always puts his arm around me and calls me ‘honey’—even if he’s going with Beth.”

There was also a Ryan Lewis. “Ryan Lewis, our paperboy, likes me, too,” Jimmy continued, “and on weekends I flirt with him—got to run.”

That same day, Anna was spotted filming a skit with James Corden, Allison Janney and Kunal Nayyar for JamesThe Late Late Show in Los Angeles.


