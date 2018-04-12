Britney Spears Sends Love Sister Jamie Lynn After Welcoming New Daughter!

Britney Spears is so excited to be an aunt again!

The 36-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (April 12) to send her love to little sis Jamie Lynn Spears after she welcomed daughter Ivey Joan.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family – I love you all so much!!!” Britney tweeted.

Jamie Lynn and husband Jamie Watson announced they welcomed Ivey the day before. Jamie Lynn has another daughter, Maddie, 9, from her previous relationship with Casey Aldridge.