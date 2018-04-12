Britney Spears Shines at GLAAD Media Awards 2018

The Princess of Pop has arrived!



Britney Spears stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

The 36-year-old pop star flashed her super toned abs in a sexy and glittery silver dress with matching heels for the event.

Britney will be honored with the Vanguard Award tonight – which is given to those who have made an impact promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

FYI: Britney is wearing a Giannina Azar dress and Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Britney Spears arriving at the event…