Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 11:19 pm

Britney Spears Shines at GLAAD Media Awards 2018

Britney Spears Shines at GLAAD Media Awards 2018

The Princess of Pop has arrived!

Britney Spears stuns on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

The 36-year-old pop star flashed her super toned abs in a sexy and glittery silver dress with matching heels for the event.

Britney will be honored with the Vanguard Award tonight – which is given to those who have made an impact promoting equality and acceptance of LGBTQ people.

FYI: Britney is wearing a Giannina Azar dress and Louboutin shoes.

10+ pictures inside of Britney Spears arriving at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 01
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 02
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 03
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 04
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 05
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 06
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 07
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 08
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 09
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 10
britney spears shines at glaad media awards 11

Photos: Getty, INSTAR
Posted to: Britney Spears

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr