'Broad City' Renewed for Fifth & Final Season

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson‘s Broad City will be coming back for one final season.

“Broad City’s Abbi and Ilana may appear to be aimless and full of hair-brained schemes, but Abbi and Ilana IRL have proven to be stellar creator/writer/performer/director/producers,” Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, told Deadline. “Their supreme focus on telling new stories, in new worlds, with new talent is nearly scary.”

“It’s purely driven by creative storytelling. They came to us and said, ‘We think that we need to figure out how to resolve a final season.’ They have great ideas about how they want to end it, and the last thing we want to do is to have someone not end something on their terms,” he added.

The fifth season will air in 2019.