Chad Michael Murray Learns Truth About Grandmother's Death on 'Hollywood Medium' - Watch Now

Chad Michael Murray has finally received some answers to a major family secret.

While appearing on the latest episode of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, the 36-year-old former One Tree Hill star learned the truth about his grandmother really died.

“The speculation from the stories that I got from my grandfather was that he was arrested for her murder,” Chad shared. “She died at 17 and she just had my mother. She was found with her hands tied behind her back, hung in the basement. So there was a fall, just in a different way. And then after that, he was cleared and they didn’t really have enough evidence to say, ‘It was you that did it.’ ”

According to Tyler, Chad‘s late grandmother died by suicide.

“There was this woman who came through who I acknowledged passing away tragically. But it came through in a way of like, taking accountability to some extent for her actions,” Henry revealed. “But I’m thinking that it might have been even her way of kinda trying to come through and say, ‘Hey, this is something that I’m putting more on myself.’”

Watch the reading below.