Chris Evans Meeting His Rescue Dog for the First Time Will Melt Your Heart!

Chris Evans posted a video of his dog, Dodger, the day he rescued him, and it’s going to absolutely melt your heart.

“This is the moment we met. He was trying so hard to stay seated even though he desperately wanted to get out,” the 36-year-old actor posted on Twitter. “I knew right away that he was coming home with me, so I took this video to always remember our first hello. Rescue dogs are the best dogs!! #NationalPetDay”

