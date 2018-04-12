Top Stories
Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Tristan Thompson's Former Flame Didn't Know Khloe Kardashian Was Pregnant (Report)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman &amp; Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Find Out Which Famous Faces Are Supporting Meek Mill

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am

Diane Kruger Bundles Up for Shopping Spree in NYC

Diane Kruger Bundles Up for Shopping Spree in NYC

Diane Kruger checks her phone as she does some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (April 10) in New York City.

The 41-year-old actress looked warm in a tan teddy bear jacket, a black cap, and sunglasses as she stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Earlier this week, Diane took to Instagram to share a super silly selfie while getting her hair highlighted at the salon!

Check out the photo below!

Hawt AF @cnaselli ♥️

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

FYI: Diane is carrying a Christian Dior bag.
Just Jared on Facebook
diane kruger bundles up for shopping spree in nyc 01
diane kruger bundles up for shopping spree in nyc 02
diane kruger bundles up for shopping spree in nyc 03
diane kruger bundles up for shopping spree in nyc 04
diane kruger bundles up for shopping spree in nyc 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Diane Kruger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr