Thu, 12 April 2018 at 8:00 am
Diane Kruger Bundles Up for Shopping Spree in NYC
Diane Kruger checks her phone as she does some shopping on Tuesday afternoon (April 10) in New York City.
The 41-year-old actress looked warm in a tan teddy bear jacket, a black cap, and sunglasses as she stepped out for the day.
Earlier this week, Diane took to Instagram to share a super silly selfie while getting her hair highlighted at the salon!
Check out the photo below!
FYI: Diane is carrying a Christian Dior bag.
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Diane Kruger
