Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Fans think Prince William may have just accidentally revealed the sex of his third child with Kate Middleton!

On Tuesday (April 10), Prince William was celebrating soccer team Aston Villa’s win.

Star player Jack Grealish scored the game winning goal, which had Prince William saying, “I’m going to insist the baby is called Jack,” Prince William said, before pausing and saying, “…or Jackie.”

Now, fans think the third royal child may be a baby boy!

Prince William and Duchess Kate are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.