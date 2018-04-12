Disney Channel's Tiffany Thornton Expecting Baby with Husband Josiah Capaci

Former Disney Channel star Tiffany Thornton is pregnant with her third child!

The baby will be her first with husband Josiah Capaci, who she married last year.

The 32-year-old Sonny with a Chance star announced the news with a photo on Instagram, captioned, “‘For this child I have prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart.’ 1 Samuel 1:27.” The photo features sons Kenneth, 5, and Bentley, 4, holding a sign that reads “New best friend coming November 2018.”

Tiffany‘s first husband, Christopher Carney, passed away in a car accident in 2015.