Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Will Never Do Her Own Stunts Again

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 4:13 pm

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her decision not to do stunts moving forward.

The 43-year-old Santa Clarita Diet actress revealed that a stunt went wrong while on the set of her hit show, resulting in a trip to the hospital with a concussion.

“I will never do my own stunts again. That was the end of a wonderful era. I can look back at a bunch of movies that I totally was a baller and always threw myself in there. I whip it in Charlie’s Angels! But I will never do a stunt again because I could’ve died and it was really scary,” she said to People.

“I have two children. When you don’t have kids, you’re not thinking about your mortality. Now that I have children, I will be sitting on the sidelines.”

During the accident, Drew jumped on an actor’s back in a scene and ended up falling six feet onto concrete. She spent two days in the hospital and returned to set a week later.
