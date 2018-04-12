'DWTS' Spring 2018 Pro Dancers - Who's Competing This Season?
The new season of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes is fast approaching and the list of pro dancers competing this season has just been released!
This season, there will be 10 celebs competing for the Mirror Ball trophy with the help of 10 professional dancers.
If you missed it, be sure to check out all the rumored contestants on this season of DWTS, which will feature only professional athletes!
The celeb contestants will be released tomorrow on Good Morning America and the new season will premiere on April 30.
Click through the slideshow to find out the confirmed dancing pros competing this season on DWTS…
