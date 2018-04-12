Top Stories
Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 1:42 pm

Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley & Alexis Bledel Preview 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 2

The Handmaid’s Tale stars – Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, and Alexis Bledel – are on the cover of Entertainment Weekly‘s new issue, on newsstands on April 13.

“One episode in particular I can’t imagine not having a woman director,” Elisabeth said about having equal men and women directing the show this season. “There’s some stuff that only a woman can understand. That doesn’t mean a man can’t wrap his head around it, but there are certain thing that are like, Okay, you’ve literally never experienced this.”

“This season you see a real three-dimensional and complex woman,” Samira added. “That’s not always a given in television – to see all of these colors in one woman, and not only a woman, but a black gay woman. She’s every f—ing minority you can think of! Which I know a little something about.”

For more from the cast, visit EW.com. New episodes of the show will premiere on April 25.
Credit: Entertainment Weekly
