Thu, 12 April 2018 at 4:22 pm

Florence + The Machine Returns With 'Sky Full Of Song' - Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Florence + The Machine is back!

The Florence Welch-fronted group returned with a ballad called “Sky Full of Song” on Thursday (April 12), which will be released on April 21 on Record Store Day.

“Sometimes when you are performing you get so high, it’s hard to know how to come down. There is this feeling of being cracked open, rushing endlessly outwards and upwards, and wanting somebody to hold you still, bring you back to yourself. It’s an incredible, celestial, but somehow lonely feeling,” Florence said of the song.

The accompanying music video was directed by AG Rojas. Watch below!

