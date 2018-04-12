Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard Begins Filming 'Little Drummer Girl' (Set Photos)

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman &amp; Meryl Streep Film Scenes for 'Big Little Lies' Season 2!

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 11:00 am

French Montana Sends Message to Ex Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Rumors

  • French Montana is sending a message to Khloe KardashianTMZ
  • Zayn Malik has released new music! – Just Jared Jr
  • How is Amal Clooney prepping for the Met Gala? – Lainey Gossip
  • There are some memes emerging at the expense of Tristan ThompsonTooFab
  • Here are some hints about Taylor Swift‘s tour – MTV
  • Everything you need to know about the Scandal finale – Popsugar
