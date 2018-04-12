Top Stories
Gabrielle Union Denies Involvement in Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Gabrielle Union Denies Involvement in Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Gabrielle Union is speaking out after being accused of being involved in Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal.

Rumors began circulating after fans noticed that Gabrielle could be seen in the background of a photo that also featured a woman who was reportedly staying with Tristan at a New York City hotel.

Although Gabrielle was not interacting with the woman in the pictures, fans began to wonder if she knew about the affair.

“Don’t know her. Didn’t see her. I was enjoying my night with my mama and aunt. We ain’t involved in this,” Gabrielle commented on the photo.

Tristan has not yet commented on the cheating allegations.
