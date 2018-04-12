Top Stories
Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Khloe Kardashian's Baby Girl

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Did Prince William Accidentally Reveal Sex of Third Child with Duchess Kate Middleton?

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Ryan Reynolds Trolls Hugh Jackman In a Hilarious Way on His Wedding Anniversary

Thu, 12 April 2018 at 11:54 pm

Gus Kenworthy & Adam Rippon Meet Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards!

Gus Kenworthy & Adam Rippon Meet Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards!

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon pose for a cute pic on the red carpet at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Olympians were joined at the event by Gus‘ longtime boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

Backstage at the event, the stars got to meet Britney Spears, who tweeted about both of the athletes during the Olympics in February.

“Hey @Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today,” she wrote about Adam.

“So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷,” she said about Gus.

A post shared by @glaad on

Just Jared on Facebook
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 01
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 02
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 03
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 04
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 05
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 06
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 07
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 08
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 09
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 10
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 11
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 12
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 13
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 14
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 15
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 16
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 17
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 18
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 19
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 20
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 21
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 22
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 23
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 24
gus kenworthy adam rippon glaad media awards 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy, Matthew Wilkas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Tristan Thompson gets booed at Cavilers game amid cheating scandal - TMZ
  • Austin Butler is heading to Broadway - Just Jared Jr
  • The majority of Bella Thorne's income comes from social media - TooFab
  • Get the scoop on Jaime King's new crime drama - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This former Disney star is having a baby! - Just Jared Jr