Gus Kenworthy & Adam Rippon Meet Britney Spears at GLAAD Media Awards!

Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon pose for a cute pic on the red carpet at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night (April 12) at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The Olympians were joined at the event by Gus‘ longtime boyfriend Matthew Wilkas.

Backstage at the event, the stars got to meet Britney Spears, who tweeted about both of the athletes during the Olympics in February.

“Hey @Adaripp…. I just wanted let you know that I am a fan, I am not in denial, and that you are THE MOST FUN!! Keep making us all smile at the #WinterOlympics and good luck today,” she wrote about Adam.

“So proud of #TeamUSA!! Hey @guskenworthy, gimme, gimme more on the slopes today!! #ItsGusBitch 👍😉⛷,” she said about Gus.